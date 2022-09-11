Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Art Group members working on their pieces for 'Hang About' exhibit

Updated September 12 2022 - 1:06am, first published September 11 2022 - 11:30pm
Port Lincoln Art Group member Roxanne Prime working on her piece of art for the upcoming 'Hang About' exhibition. Picture supplied.

The Port Lincoln Art Group's Annual 'Hang About' exhibition is on this month.

Local News

