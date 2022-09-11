The Port Lincoln Art Group's Annual 'Hang About' exhibition is on this month.
The opening on Friday on September 30 at 6pm at the Nautilus Arts Centre in the Walter Nicholls gallery for the month of October.
Group members are currently preparing and painting in the Nautilus media room for the exhibit while Art Eyrea is being refurbished.
Works will be for sale throughout the exhibit and artists will be showcasing what they have learnt in the past year as well as displaying how much they have grown and developed as artists.
The sessions held throughout the year are held in an encouraging and helpful environment.
Organisers have stated art growth has been from Life drawing sessions, mini workshops and a three day workshop funded by the late Jane Hutchinson's family.
The group ran a Plein Air event during the SALT Festival. The group implemented an additional session late last year set later in the day on a Wednesday night at 5:30pm for people to attend that are unable to come during the day.
The day session is between 10am to 3pm.Everyone is welcome to attend the opening and enjoy all the paintings that vary in subject and style.
