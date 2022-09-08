Port Lincoln Times

Haebich takes out league best and fairest and best under 21 player at 2022 count

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:56am, first published 12:30am
Tasman player Billy Haebich won the A grade Mail Medal last night after polling 21 votes.

