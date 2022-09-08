Tasman player Billy Haebich won the A grade Mail Medal last night after polling 21 votes.
The 19 year old also took out best under 21 player. The runners up for the league medal were Marble Range players Daniel Minney and Tynan Keeley who both finished with 16 votes.
Last night's awards presentation was hosted by Wayback Football Club.
Reserves best and fairest and winner of the Earl Family Medal was Matthew Todd from Tasman who polled 16 votes. Runner up was Rory Hunt from Wayback who polled 14 votes.
A grade's leading goal kicker was Tynan Keeley from Tasman who scored 66 goals. Reserves leading goal kicker was Matthew Keatley who kicked 27 for Wayback.
The best team man award for A grade was awarded to Ben Sampson from Wayback, and reserves best team man was Josh Frost from Tasman.
The Southern Launch rising star award went to Cody Duncan from Lincoln South. Senior coach of the year was Luke Duncan and Junior coach of the year was Simon Grima.
Best field umpire was awarded to Michael Gurr, and two umpires were inducted on the night as life members in Robbie Staunton and Brett Channon.
Norwood Football Club coach Jade Rawlings was a special guest on the night and spoke to the crowd about his playing and coaching career. Rawlings took questions from attendees following his speech.
The Port Lincoln Football league mental health award went to Alan CJ Todd from Mallee Park.
Volunteers of the year from each club were awarded, which included Doug Glass from Lincoln South, Terry Wade from Boston, Terri Spencer James from Tasman, Joe Dufek from Marble Range, Brett Hegarty from Wayback and Eddie Billeley from Mallee Park.
