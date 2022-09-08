Local mental health services came together at the Yacht Club for an R U OK Day event and shared what services they have available.
The event was organised to bring the community together and learn how they can access different services, which was run from 8:30am to 12:30pm.
People could get a hot drink on the from Krafted Food Co before heading inside where could have a free treat thanks to donations from the community or a healthy smoothies made by fender blender bikes by West Coast Youth and Community Support.
Team members from a range of services including Positive Future Self, Centre Care and Country Outback Health were on site.
West Coast Youth and Community Support senior youth worker Tony Perks said it was important to open up conversations that people might not have throughout the year and normalise conversations about mental health.
"All the services have come along and people are getting information from those who are trained and are used to having those conversations," Mr Perks said.
Mr Perks people were welcome to come and see him at West Coast Youth and Community Support if they are struggling and want to know more about the services the group provides.
"Anyone who walks into my office, it is an open door to have those conversations," Mr Perks said.
