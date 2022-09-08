This year's Port Lincoln Mail Medalist Billy Haebich said he has enjoyed his football season with the Tasman Football Club after returning from a year in Adelaide playing in the SANFL.
Haebich said he had a goal at the start of the year to have a big season coming back from Adelaide.
"It is about the team success as well," Haebich said.
"I learnt a lot from Norwood last year about being in the right positions, where to be and when to be there."
Haebich said he has loved playing in the midfield this season and resting up forward where he has chalked up goals of his own.
"I thought I had come close to winning the league medal but I did not expect to win it, it is a great achievement," Haebich said.
"The team started off the year pretty average but after that Mallee Park game in round two, we just built momentum for the rest of the season.
"Captain Tyson Jenner and coaches Josh Seal and Jace Rodda have done a lot for me this year."
Haebich said there was great chemistry around the club and a good feeling around his teammates.
"The boys love each other and get around each other so its a team award not just an individual award."
Haebich said both the A grade and reserves teams would need to put in strong performance this week in the preliminary final, as the A grade will come up against Lincoln South on Saturday.
"Hopefully we can knock them off and then go onto win that flag," Haebich said.
"We have not lost to Lincoln South this year but you never know what could come in finals."
Haebich spoke about how much he has loved coming home to Port Lincoln and playing for the Roosters.
"You always play better footy when you are having fun and enjoying it," Haebich said.
"It is good to be back around the club with the boys and I would love to stick around."
Haebich said he would be open to taking big opportunities down the line in football after getting a feel for SANFL.
"I really want to take my chance and show what I can prove but I would love to stay here as long as I can," Haebich said.
"I want to thank the Tasman Football Club, my mum and dad who are always there to support me and all my family and friends," Haebich said.
