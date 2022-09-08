Heavy haulers, travellers and a 200-strong Aboriginal community will have safer access to the Eyre Highway after funding was allocated to improve an intersection outside Ceduna.
The intersection of Eyre Highway and Micky Free Lawrie Drive will be upgraded to improve safety and accessibility, the South Australian Government said.
Advertisement
The intersection is approximately 34 kilometres west of Ceduna, with Micky Free Lawrie Drive providing access to the Aboriginal community of Koonibba, home to more than 200 people.
The upgrade of the intersection will include construction of a protected right turn lane onto Micky Free Lawrie Drive from Eyre Highway, widening of the road aprons on the adjacent Trowbridge Road, and resurfacing sections of Eyre Highway around the intersection
"The upgrades will make the intersection safer for vehicles turning from the highway towards Koonibba, as well as improving accessibility and safety for heavy vehicles which use this route to access Eyre Highway," said Minister for Regional Roads Geoff Brock.
Tenders are being sought for the project, which forms part of the Australian and South Australian Governments' $297 million Roads of Strategic Importance initiative. This includes $93.75 million to upgrade the Eyre Highway between Port Augusta and the West Australian border.
Works are expected to commence by the end of this year and be complete mid-2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.