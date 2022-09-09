'Sad loss': Port Lincoln reflects on Queen's passing

Port Lincoln community groups have begun mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and offering marks of respect for her lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.
"It's a sad loss", said David Rawles, volunteer at Port Lincoln's Marine Avenue centre.
"We've been talking about it today, and we're all at that age where Queen Elizabeth has been with us throughout our entire lives," said Salvation Army Local Captain Darryn Lloyd.
"It's a pretty sad occasion. We think of the family at these times, and we think of the country as well."
WE REMEMBER THE QUEEN:
"She had a perfect example of Christian service. She always thought of others first, and really we can expect no more of any person," he added.
My Lloyd said the Queen would be remembered in the Salvation Army congregation's prayers over the next few Sundays.
My Lloyd and volunteers David Rawles and Steve Mutler took a short break from their community welfare and food donation operations to lower the Australian flag to half-mast outside the Salvation Army centre.
"It's very, very sad. I think the royal family are wonderful," said Sharon Edwards, Community Service Officer at Port Lincoln Red Cross.
"She's always been a constant in your life... The Queen has always been there."
"She spent her life serving the people of the Commonwealth. She applied herself with grace and good wit," she added.
Ms Edwards took a break from the Red Cross's transport and tele-cross operations, which assist people with car journeys and social isolation, to share her feelings with the Port Lincoln Times.
"Everybody feels sad, she was a wonderful Queen. I think losing her husband knocked her back a lot. She had a good life though," said Joan O'Brien, retired Port Lincoln resident for the past 18 years.
"I think she missed Phillip ever since he's been gone. But you can't live forever, and it was good she had all her family with her," said Anne Stubing, also a retiree and lifelong resident of the Eyre Peninsula.
Both ladies were attending the Matthew Flinders Home Day Centre on Washington Street, Port Lincoln.
