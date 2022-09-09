Port Lincoln mayoral nominees Brad Flaherty and Diana Mislov were devastated by the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Incumbent Mayor Flaherty said the queen showed dignity throughout her reign.
"The queen was dignified and it did not matter what was going on or how it happened, she was the steady person at the rudder for all those 70 years," Mr Flaherty said.
"I think you have got to admire the fact that she has the capacity to deal with any one and any situation at any time always with dignity."
New nominee Ms Mislov posted a tribute on her Facebook page to the Queen this morning, and said that it was "devastating" for all of her constituents.
"She was just an exceptionally classy queen who served stoically and with compassion," Ms Mislov said.
She quoted a phrase that "grief" was "the price that we be pay for love."
"I just think that that encompasses everything." Ms Mislov said.
Ms Mislov said she believes there are many people throughout the globe who are grieving today.
"God miss her and I hope she rests in peace," Ms Mislov said.
"What an enigma she is to everyone, the world mourns for her."
The City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said the organisation was "saddened" at the news of the Queen's passing.
"At this point Council will be working through any official protocols which will include the Australian flag flying at half-mast on Council buildings until the funeral of the late Queen and the lights along the foreshore will be changed to purple as a symbol of respect for the Royal Family," Mr Morgan said.
"There are no plans at this point for any public events however this may change depending on State and Federal protocols."
