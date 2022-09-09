Whyalla Mayoral nominees Tom Antonio and Phil Stone were saddened by the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Antonio described her as an inspiration to him and people across the world.
"I have admired how she conducts herself as a leader of the British Empire but also as a leader across the world," Mr Antonio said.
"She has inspired so many people and I admire that."
Mr Antonio said he had vivid memories of when the Queen visited Whyalla.
"I remember how she was embraced by the whole community," Mr Antonio said.
"My wife actually served her when she came here when she was at the council chambers."
Mr Antonio said he was emotional when he found out the news this morning.
"I imagine there would have been millions of people across the world who would have shed tear," Mr Antonio said.
Mr Stone said he believed she had had a very fulfilling life, and although the end of her life was fast approaching, it was still a shock to hear the news that morning.
"In Whyalla we perhaps more than a lot of other towns throughout Australia have had an especially close relationship with the Queen because so many of our pioneers in the early days of Whyalla immigrate from England," Mr Stone said.
"It has been a very strong English, Scottish, Welsh, Irish population in Whyalla for so many years."
Mr Stone said although he was not in Whyalla when the Queen came in 1954, he had heard stories about how the city came to a stand still.
"When she visited again back in 1986 to open what was then a new redeveloped foreshore plus the development of Hummick Hill, I had the pleasure and the privilege of being a part of the group that met her from council and the duke," Mr Stone said.
Mr Stone said he believes the Queen had always shown a respectful attitude, and he attributed that to one of the reasons why she was as popular as she was.
"I woke up to the news feeling very unusual in that from our childhood days there has only ever been the Queen," Mr Stone said.
"It is a totally new chapter in the world now that she has gone "
