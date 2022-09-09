On a rainy Friday in Port Lincoln we stopped local residents on the street to ask how they felt about the Queen's passing.
"Everybody feels sad, she was a wonderful Queen. I think losing her husband knocked her back a lot. She had a good life though." Joan O'Brien
"I think that she was an amazing figure and female leader. I think that it is sad that she has passed, but it is inevitable." Kerry Collins
"It is really sad and she is a really lovely lady and I still feel even though I am not from Australia [and] I am not from the UK, I still feel sorry for her. I feel sorry for the whole Commonwealth countries. Her loss is a world loss." Yushu Zhang
"It's sad, poor old darling. She was pretty old though, and she had a good innings. It's a thankless job." Teresa Gameau
"It's not sad, she was 96! Let's just celebrate her life!" Vicky Crowhurst
"I think she missed Phillip ever since he's been gone. But you can't live forever, and it was good she had all her family with her." Anne Stubing
WE REMEMBER THE QUEEN:
