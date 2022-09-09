Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln's Maureen Hopping remembers opening the door for Queen Elizabeth II

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:12am, first published 6:15am
Maureen Hopping was just a 14 year old girl guide when she opened the car door for Queen Elizabeth II in Port Lincoln.

