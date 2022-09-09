Maureen Hopping was just a 14-year-old girl guide when she opened the car door for Queen Elizabeth II in Port Lincoln.
The Queen was arriving at the Port Lincoln Civic Centre during her visit to the city in 1954 when Ms Milton, as she was known at the time, opened the car door for the Queen as she arrived for a function.
Advertisement
Ms Hopping said she was overwhelmed to be chosen to open the door of the car, and she was chosen as she was the most senior girl guide with the most badges.
"I had to rehearse the week before with someone else's car because we did not have a car," Ms Hopping said.
"When I stood up, I had to hold the door and then stand back and salute with the girl guide salute in my uniform."
Ms Hopping said the rest of the girl guides were standing in front of the Civic Hall while the Queen was leaving her car to go inside.
"I was a senior girl guide, I was wearing my blue girl guide uniform and I wore a little cap," Ms Hopping said.
"The street was full of people and the girl guides and scouts had their parade on the footpath."
Ms Hopping said all girl guides were busy early in the morning of the visit preparing themselves before they went down to the Civic Centre.
"We all had to have an inspection to make sure that our uniforms looked the way they were supposed to look," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.