Marauders into Port Lincoln hockey grand final

Updated September 13 2022 - 12:32am, first published September 12 2022 - 11:30pm
In the women's A-grade Wanderers defeated Panthers by a goal to make it into the grand final, while in the Men's A-grade Marauders dominated the Wanderers five to nothing to advance to the final dance.

