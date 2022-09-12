In the women's A-grade Wanderers defeated Panthers by a goal to make it into the grand final, while in the Men's A-grade Marauders dominated the Wanderers five to nothing to advance to the final dance.
Also, results from the under 13 and 17 grand finals round.
Girls
Marauders 2 def Wanderers 0
Goals: C.Davidson 1, S.Sheehan 1
Best on ground: C.Davidson
Boys
Wanderers 3 def Panthers 0
Goals: N.Kobelt 1, B.Spriggs 1, J.Fuss 1
Best on ground: J.Fuss
Girls
Panthers 4 def Flinders 1
Goals Pan: E.Russell 2, L.Waller 2
Goals Flin: E.McMillan 1
Best on ground: M.Stevens
Boys
Panthers 4 def Wanderers 0
Goals: N.Kleinig 1, R.Kammermann 1, L.Penna 2
Best on ground: N.Kleinig
Wanderers 3 def Flinders 0
Goals: M.Fox 1, J.Dobsen 2
Wanderers 2 def Marauders 1
Goals Wan: R.Sherry 1, B.Giles 1
Goals Mar: C.Aird 1
Best on ground Wan: R.Sherry, B.Giles, J.Thyer
Mar: C.Aird, P.Saler, S.Sheard
Wanderers 3 def Panthers 2
Goals Wan: C.Wilks 1, K.Hemming 1, J.Hamilton 1
Goals Pan: K.Morley 1, K.Higgins 1
Best on ground Wan: C.Wilks, K.Hemming, J.Hamilton
Pan: J.Casanova, M.Hart, K.Morley
Marauders 5 def Wanderers 0
Goals: C.Hosking 4, J.Ambrose 1
Best on ground Mar: W.Langmead, C.Hosking, J.Ambrose
Wan: A.Kobelt, S.Fitzpatrick, J.Stockham
