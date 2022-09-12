Wanilla Rangers A-grade are the 2022 Port Lincoln netball champions.
Wanilla Rangers defeated Waybacks 46 to 45 in a thrilling final on Saturday, taking out the 2022 Port Lincoln Netball Association Championship.
See all the grand final round results below.
Wanilla Rangers 46 defeated Waybacks 45
Waybacks 61 defeated Wanilla Rangers 58
Boston 48 defeated Wanilla Rangers T2 35
Storm T1 42 defeated Boston 39
Boston 53 defeated Wanilla Rangers T2 38
Boston 56 defeated Imperials 37
Imperials 31 defeated Waybacks 27
Wanilla Rangers 44 defeated Waybacks 32
Waybacks 31 defeated Ravendale Storm 27
Waybacks T2 26 defeated Imperials 21
Imperials 21 defeated Waybacks 11
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.