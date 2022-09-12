Port Lincoln Times

Wanilla Rangers defeat Waybacks in Port Lincoln A-grade netball final

Updated September 12 2022 - 9:40am, first published 1:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wanilla Rangers A-grade are the 2022 Port Lincoln netball champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.