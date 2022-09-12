As expected, minor premiers Yeelanna scored a big win over Karkoo in the Grand Final of Great Flinders Table Tennis.
Yeelanna had dominated all year and showed their strength in the Grand Final, winning 22 rubbers 73 games to Karkoo eight rubbers 39 games.
Yeelanna put their foot down from the start, winning 8-25 to Karkoo 2-12 in the first round of singles.
The first doubles round was more competitive, with Yeelanna winning 3-11 to Karkoo 2-8. Karkoo continued to compete, with the second singles round going to Yeelanna 6-22 to Karkoo 4-15.
Yeelanna then finished the night with a clean sweep of the tiered doubles round, 5-15 to 0-4.
Best for Yeelanna were Luke McLachlan, Harry Nowikow, Geoff McLachlan and John Theakstone winning all four, while for Karkoo, Cheryl King won three and Darren Atkins and Kaye Carter scored two wins each.
Sally Kunze for Yeelanna played two tight singles for Yeelanna, first winning 6-11, 8-11, 18-16, 15-13, 13-11 over Vicki Mundy, then in another five game match, lost 7-11, 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 11-13 to Karkoo's Rod Pearson in the second round singles.
Cheryl King performed well for Karkoo, winning 11-3, 11-9, 11-6 over Bob Gibbes in her first singles, then won her second singles 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 over Roy Modra.
Darren Atkins and Neil Carr combined for Karkoo to take the top doubles over Russell Fordham and Matthew McLachlan 5-11, 11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9.
Yeelanna's Bob Gibbes played well to beat Kaye Carter 9-11, 10-12, 11-8, 15-13, 11-8.
Russell Fordham and Harry Nowikow won a tight double for Yeelanna over Darren Atkins and Gavin Traeger 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 12-14, 11-2.
Sally Kunze and John Theakstone combined for Yeelanna to win 12-10, 6-11, 11-8, 14-12 over Vicki Mundy and Steve Fuss.
President of Great Flinders Table Tennis, Troy Branson congratulated Yeelanna and presented the premiership shield to the captain of Yeelanna, Geoff McLachlan.
Trophies were presented to Most Improved players, Linnea Mead of Karkoo and Alex Jaeger of Yeelanna.
Winners of the Most Games for the season were Lester Barnes of Cummins and Lorraine Dunn of Yallunda Flat.
Players and spectators all enjoyed a sumptuous supper to finish the night.
