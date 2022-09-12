Port Lincoln Times

Yeelanna beat Karkoo in Great Flinders Table Tennis grand final

Updated September 12 2022 - 2:31am, first published 1:44am
As expected, minor premiers Yeelanna scored a big win over Karkoo in the Grand Final of Great Flinders Table Tennis.

