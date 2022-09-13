Port Lincoln Times

Roosters and Magpies to clash in the A grade grand final this Saturday

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:35am, first published 2:05am
Tasman and Marble Range will battle it out in the grand final this weekend at Centenary Oval. Picture Jack Davies.

The Tasman Roosters and Marble Range will battle it out in the grand final in the Port Lincoln Football League this weekend.

Local News

