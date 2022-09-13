The Tasman Roosters and Marble Range will battle it out in the grand final in the Port Lincoln Football League this weekend.
The Roosters prevailed over Lincoln South in the preliminary final last Saturday to earn their spot in the grand final on Saturday September 16 at Centenary Oval.
Marble Range has gone through the season undefeated, and the Roosters have been its closest competitor this year. Tasman came close to beating the Magpies in round three as they lost by three points.
Tasman coach Jace Rodda said his team had a better start against Lincoln South on Saturday as opposed to their first semi final against Marble Range.
"We managed to get a nice lead against Lincoln South in the first quarter and continue it through the second," Rodda said.
"We did not hurt the scoreboard as well as we would have liked in the second quarter but we still felt like we had good control in the game."
Rodda said he believes the previous game against Marble Range put the team in good stead for the preliminary final, as the players were able to handle the finals pressure better.
"We played better finals football and we were in better form coming into the preliminary final," Rodda said.
"We still feel like our best is good enough so we just would just like to start better and hopefully take it right up to them."
Rodda said the Magpies would be giving it their best and they were excited to have another shot.
"Hopefully we prove everyone wrong and show that we are good enough," Rodda said.
"We know that it is not going to be an easy task and hopefully we can do ourselves proud."
Marble Range coach Boyd West said the Magpies had continued to expand on the winning margin each time they played Tasman this year, although he was expecting the grand final to be a difficult game.
"You do not get to a grand final and usually have it easy," West said.
West said he was expecting the game to be high pressure, high risk, high reward type of game.
"We have focused mostly over the past couple of weeks on our ability to execute our game plan and our skill level," West said.
"If we do that we are pretty confident that we can beat most teams."
West said he had attributed the Magpies' success so far to everyone playing their role.
"I think we are extraordinarily well balanced from the midfield, forward and back group," West said.
"Each of the games against Tasman had different situations and there has been different contributing factors as to why we had won."
West said the Magpies did not play its best football in round three, but the players composure shone through in the dying minutes of the game.
"In the second game I thought we were coming we had the wind in that last quarter and again showed composure which allowed us to capitalise on opportunities and win by 12 points," West said.
"In the third game I thought we adapted quite well to the conditions particularly to the rainy weather and we played some one on one, really contested football."
West said the Magpies had been setting small goals over the course of the year.
"We have been constantly hitting those goals as we have been going," West said.
"We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves and there is always something within reach that we can focus on."
West said the Magpies have a lot of experience from last year after playing through the season undefeated and winning the grand final.
"That has put us in a really good place we have also got a combination of youth plus experience and we are fortunate enough that most of the young guys that we have got in our squad played last year in the grand final as well," West said.
"We have got a feeling that we have been there and done that before and we have got an ability to understand what is coming next in the grand final."
West said the team will not be underestimating Tasman.
"They are an experienced side themselves as well," West said. "It should be an interesting battle on Saturday."
