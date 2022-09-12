Of the others in the handicap sections, a 4BBB Stableford round was played, with Lindsay Gordon and Chas Chambers combining well to win with 47 points. Rundowns went to Brian Smith and Rex Martin with 46, and Dave Bellchambers and George Mayhew and Mick Hegarty and Greg Cotton had 45 Stableford points. There were 77 men and 14 women playing.