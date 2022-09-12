Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf: Doug Watson Trophy begins

Updated September 12 2022 - 11:14am, first published 1:59am
Port Lincoln golfers Lindsay Gordon, Helen George and Chas Chambers. Picture by Cindy Carr.

September 10

Saturday saw the first match-play round for the Doug Watson Championship, with Haydn Myers winning 4/3 from Juri Berzins, Geoff Nottle defeating Dave Graetz 6/4, Huey Rosalia overcoming Warren Rosman 5/3, and Luke Gardner narrowly winning from Cliff Taylor one up.

