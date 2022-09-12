Saturday saw the first match-play round for the Doug Watson Championship, with Haydn Myers winning 4/3 from Juri Berzins, Geoff Nottle defeating Dave Graetz 6/4, Huey Rosalia overcoming Warren Rosman 5/3, and Luke Gardner narrowly winning from Cliff Taylor one up.
Of the others in the handicap sections, a 4BBB Stableford round was played, with Lindsay Gordon and Chas Chambers combining well to win with 47 points. Rundowns went to Brian Smith and Rex Martin with 46, and Dave Bellchambers and George Mayhew and Mick Hegarty and Greg Cotton had 45 Stableford points. There were 77 men and 14 women playing.
In the Women's division, playing a Par competition sponsored by McDonalds Family Restaurant, the winner was Helen George +2 from Jaye Jaensch -1.
NTP winners were Dylan Bell, Shaun Thomas, Boyd McCurry, Brett Davies, Chris Baird and Ben Sellen. A large total of eleven par three birdies were gleaned by the field: Chas Chambers, Dave Bellchambers, Mick Hegarty, Stuart Pobke, Boyd McCurry, Chris Baird, Trevor Durdin, Jake Norris, Daryl Evans, Ben Abley and Brett Davies.
Thursday's Women's Stableford round saw 15 players take part, sponsored by Bakers Delight and Bradford Constructions, with one visitor from Devil Bend Victoria.
The winner was Elaine Pierik with 34 points from Val Sharrad on 32. Then came Cynthia Thompson, also on 32 and Ally Russell on 31.
NTP Winners were Lyn Hisking, Diana Laube and Cynthia Thompson.
Only 33 men played in their Wednesday Stableford competition, sponsored by McDonalds Family Restaurant.
The A-grade winner was Ben Abley with 35 points, on a countback from Grant Bamber. Dave Batterbury had the score of the day to win B-grade with 38 from Bob Ford 37, and Lindsay Dordon took out C-grade with 37 from Mark Rowett on 36.
Rundowns went to Juri Berzins 37 and Scott Lombe 35.
NTP Winners were Barry Tattersall, Trevor Durdin, Geoff Nottle, Ben Abley, Haydn Myers and Graeme Chartlton, and four par-three birdies were collected by Ben Abley, Trevor Durdin, Rick Kolega and Graeme Charlton.
Monday's Monthly Seniors' Day was won by Mick Hegarty with 37 from Brenton George on 34. There were 18 players, with one visitor from Marri Park Casuarina.
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition attracted 28 players, with one visitor from Coffin Bay. The day was sponsored by the Pier Hotel and the winner was Janes Fuss on 38 points from Josh Hausler on 35. Next came Boyd McCurry 35 and Dave Bellchambers 34. Boyd McCurry, Norm Marks and Ryan Lack birdied their respective par-three holes.
The Golf and Seafood Week in the first week in October has already attracted over 50 entrants from other clubs. Locals should start considering their entries before the closing day in late September.
Finally, a big shout-out to Geoff Will, who has finally packed up his clubs at 95 years of age.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.