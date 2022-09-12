Port Lincoln Times

Round the clock security guards to start at Port Lincoln Hospital to ensure safety

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:49am, first published 4:12am
The Eyre and Far North Local Health Network officials made an announcement that security guards would be starting at the Port Lincoln Hospital to ensure further safety to staff and visitors with the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation today. Picture Lachlan Smith

Security guards have been introduced at the Port Lincoln Hospital as an extra safety measure for staff and visitors.

