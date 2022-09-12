Security guards have been introduced at the Port Lincoln Hospital as an extra safety measure for staff and visitors.
The Eyre and Far North Local Health Network announced the decision with the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation on September 12.
Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the network, Julie Marron, said the decision follows several initiatives including clinical infrastructure upgrades and extensive staff training.
"The wellbeing of our staff is our top priority and this will go a long way to help them to feel safer," Ms Marron said.
"We have had some time to plan all the other initiatives and try and evaluate their effectiveness and that is just timely.
"This seems like the next sensible step to improve their safety and well being."
Ms Marron said the security company would visit the hospital on September 13 and to assess safety needs.
"We are working towards a commencement date of early October," Ms Marron said.
"We will have to work with the contractor to determine what is required but the intent is for them to be 24 hours a day seven days a week."
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation chief executive Elizabeth Dabars said nurses and midwifes in the Port Lincoln area had been campaigning for change for more than two years.
"What has been occurring for nurses and midwives in this hospital has been completely unacceptable," Ms Dabars said.
"We are proud that they have stood up against these wrong actions and they have now succeeded in obtaining security guards."
There have been several incidents where nurses have been harmed by patients in recent years.
One example includes an incident from 2019 when SA Health condemned the assault of one of its nurses at the Port Lincoln Hospital in August of that year.
The Port Lincoln woman suffered facial injuries as she was allegedly punched several times while working in Accident and Emergency.
Ms Dabars said the federation had been concerned about staff being verbally and physically abused at work.
"If you look back over the past couple of years, we have had a government who was not prepared to listen and was not prepared to make the changes that are required."
Ms Dabars said the current government has been prepared to listen and act on the issues.
"In our mind there has been a distinct change as a direct result of the change of government," Ms Dabars said.
"I spoke personally with the former minister for health many times, I spoke directly with the former treasurer many times and I do know you had a local candidate here for the former government who was in favour and we were very supportive of his arrangement and his attempts of getting changes made.
"The reality is those people who were at liberty to make those changes simply did not."
Ms Dabars said a safety review of the hospital would be done, and it would analyse safety and security following a 10 point plan.
"We asked all political parties to sign up before the last state election and we do know the current incoming government has signed up to those ten key principles," she said.
"The 10 point plan looks at security environment and training and education and all the things that surround a good safe, secure system."
Ms Dabars said she had commended the nurses and midwives at the hospital for their passion in advocating for a solution to these issues, and also thanked the broader community who had shown support to the staff.
"It has been that community support that has been so important to making this change as well," she said.
"In many respects we are a slightly saddened that it has not happened at least two years or more ago but the reality is we are where we are now and I think there is an element of being pleased that this result is coming."
