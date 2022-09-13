The Cummins Hospital Auxiliary has been operating in the district for 70 years, and the group will be hosting an event this month to celebrate the milestone.
Past and present members and the Cummins community have been invited to attend an afternoon tea which will celebrate 70 yeaers of support to local health services.
Afternoon tea will be held on September 20 at 3pm at the Cummins Bowling Club.
Members have seen numerous changes to the health services and the way they support them has also changed.
Members were very hands-on in the past as they made curtains, repaired linen and did a variety of jobs within the hospital.
The Auxillary worked to support doctors and staff, and aimed to ensure patients had a comfortable stay. Those involved have run fundraisers over the years to support the hospital financially.
An annual fete was held for a number of years at the Cummins institute, and local SA CWA branches would set up a stall. The proceeds from what they raised on the day went back into the Auxiliary.
Other events have included deb balls, baby competitions, bridal parades, and raffles.
Members have been involved in an annual Melbourne Cup lunch each year, which were initially held in the Cummins Hotel and later in the Ramblers club rooms.
Different forms of entertainment at the lunches have included items, fashion parades, and competitions.
The Auxiliary has shown appreciation to the community who have shown support to the fundraisers.
Auxiliary members have also run trading tables on election days which have been interrupted at recent elections due to COVID-19.
Our commitment to the hospital, staff and doctors now is more in financial support, and we will continue with the Cup lunch, raffles and money boards whenever we can.
We would encourage people to become involved in the auxiliary; it is a very rewarding organisation to belong to, and our community will always need our doctors, hospital, hostel and health services.
