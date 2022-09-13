Port Lincoln Times

Cummins Hospital Auxiliary invite past and present members to celebrate 70 years at event

Updated September 13 2022 - 3:17am, first published 12:00am
The Cummins Hospital Auxiliary will be celebrating 70 years of operating at an afternoon tea event this month. Picture file.

The Cummins Hospital Auxiliary has been operating in the district for 70 years, and the group will be hosting an event this month to celebrate the milestone.

