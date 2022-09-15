Lock Oval football clash

United Yeelanna v Ellison Districts
The time has finally come for United Yeelanna and Elliston Districts to battle it out in their grand final clash, on Saturday, September 17. President of the Great Flinders Football League, Grant Beard, said that this will be a game to watch.
"United Yeelanna has come out on top of the ladder, with Elliston Districts finishing in second. They only lost the semi by four or five goals, so a very close game," he said.
"Yeelanna has won seven out of the last ten grand finals, and this is only the second year that Ellison have been in the league. But they have won grand finals before."
Grant said that some standout Yeelanna players include Xavier Watson, the three Crettenden brothers, and Jaxen Norton, with Matt Williams and Steve Paul being some Elliston players to watch.
Unfortunately for Elliston, Ross Bascomb has also suffered a hamstring injury, prior to game day.
President at United Yeelanna, Darren Kelly, is happy with how the team is looking heading into the weekends match.
"I think they're rivals that could give us a run for our money, but we're quietly confident," he said.
"We came through the season at the top, but that doesn't mean anything until Saturday's game. Having said that, we've done it before, and it would be good to do it again."
Darren attributes the success of their season to the depth of their players.
"Training was excellent this year, as we started really early. Recruiting some new players as well has made us strong."
In terms of the teams improvement he said, "I think it's their experience, and also our ruckman, Stephen Conlan, has come to the side and given us stability."
Finishing first on the ladder, coach of United Yeelanna, Reece Francis, said he and the team are going to give it their all on the day.
"Pressure on the opposition is going to be our key. Elliston has a really skillful, quick team, but we're older and more experienced. If we play our best footy, then we have the best chance to win."
Reece said that the culture of the club this year has been fantastic.
"They're a very experienced group of players, which has contributed to our success. We also have a lot more younger players who have added a new spark."
One of those players includes Isaiah Wilksch, who's joined the team and only played two games. This is due to him captaining Immanuel College, and playing for the under 18s in Norwood.
"He's had a good year, and we're so happy to have him," Reece said.
The grand final is on Saturday, September 17 at Lock Oval with kick off at 2.30pm.
