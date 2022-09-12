Local business owners say they're fine with a unexpected September 22 public holiday in memorial of the Queen's passing.
The Australian Government announced the one-off public holiday on September 11, leaving ten days before the holiday takes place on September 22. Some industry and health groups have criticised the move, saying the short notice will cause disruption.
Port Lincoln business owners and operators were not concerned about lost trade or staffing issues when asked on Monday afternoon.
"It's a mild inconvenience to re-roster staff, but it's something we're happy to do to show respect to our head of state," said Kris Bunder owner of Del Giornos Cafe on Tasman Terrace.
"Doesn't bother me. It is what it is" said Michael Roberts, Manager of the Grand Tasman Hotel.
Rob Watson of Doug Watson's menswear said he was "happy to commemorate an amazing life."
"If we can't celebrate that, we're a pretty sad mob."
