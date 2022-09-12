Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln business owners welcome Queen's memorial public holiday

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mensland owner Rob Watson is happy to mark the Queen's memorial public holiday. Picture supplied.

Local business owners say they're fine with a unexpected September 22 public holiday in memorial of the Queen's passing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.