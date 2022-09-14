Discover what's on around the region

BIRD WATCHING
SE Bird Club Outing
Thursday, September 15, SE Bird Club Outing meet at St Joes Triangle in Tumby Bay at 9:30am, BYO everything, or purchase lunch in Tumby Bay.
BOWLS OUTING
Combined Probus Club
Friday, September 16, meet at Port Lincoln Bowling Club at 9:45am, please bring $20 for lunch, car pool where necessary.
TODDLER FUN
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday September 16, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
SING-A-LONG
Auslan Signing
Friday, September 16, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, try some Auslan signing, call Faye 0419 718 805
SAUSAGE SIZZLE
Port Lincoln Scouts
Saturday, September 17, sausage sizzle fundraiser for scouts state wide camp to Port Elliot, Mitre 10 from 10am-2:00pm, fun raffles with prizes to be won and cakes will also be available.
COME FOR A RIDE
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, September 17, Bikes by the Bay, the group of cyclists meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am before taking a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay .The group gather after for drinks at the local cafes.
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, September 20, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies to pre-schoolers with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
HAPPY CHAT
Port Lincoln Ladies Probus
Tuesday, September 21, 'Happy Chat' group meet at the Port Lincoln Hotel 10am, Please come dressed as 'Spring.' There will not be an AGM on September 20 due to the Port Augusta Rally. Phone Joy 0407 075 168
