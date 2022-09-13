A new web design business in Port Lincoln has launched its first charity appeal to support a local foundation.
Dreamweave Digital is behind the initiative which will involve an auction where 50 per cent of all the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation.
An artwork titled Kuranya Koorong (rainbow resting place) which has been painted by local resident, Presten Warren will be auctioned off.
The artwork has indigenous dot painting, native wildlife and traditional symbolism evoking feelings of the Dreamtime.
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation has a focus on building on sustainability throughout Eyre Peninsula communities.
All bids can be placed at the following webpage: www.dreamweave.com.au/auction
Owner of Dreamweave Troy Watherston said the artwork was special to the team.
"Because of the success we have experienced in such a short time since opening our business, we want someone else to enjoy this beautiful piece while also benefitting the community and home that we love," Mr Watherston said.
Chairman of the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation Garry Downey said the foundation's team was pleased to be recognised through the fundraiser for its work across Eyre Peninsula.
"All funds donated to EPCF from the auction will add to our corpus and be retained forever, with earnings distributed through our annual community grants program," Mr Downey said.
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation encourages locals throughout the region to contribute to the long term benefit of the region through building community capacity, addressing local needs through charitable grant-making and encouraging philanthropy.
