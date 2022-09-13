Port Lincoln Times

Dreamweave Digital to hold an auction with proceeds going to Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation

Updated September 13 2022 - 5:07am, first published 3:24am
Local artist Presten Warren with his painting titled Kuranya Koorong (rainbow resting place) which will be auctioned off by business Dreamweave Digital at its first charity appeal where 50 per cent of the proceeds will be delivered to the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation. Picture supplied.

A new web design business in Port Lincoln has launched its first charity appeal to support a local foundation.

