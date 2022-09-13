Locals are being invited to offer their tributes after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through a condolence book.
Flinders State Liberal MP Sam Telfer has invited local residents to his Port Lincoln electorate office at 36 Washington street, Port Lincoln to offer their tributes to the Queen through a condolence book.
People can come into the office and leave their message for Her Majesty's family until September 22. The condolence book will then be sent to Buckingham Palace with other condolences from across Australia.
Mr Telfer said her majesty left an "indelible mark" on not only the the United Kingdom, but the entire Commonwealth.
"Her contribution throughout the realm was one of calmness in the face of challenge, grace in the face of unrest, and reliability and stability at a time of great change," Mr Telfer said.
"I invite the people of Flinders to leave their own thoughts and message of condolence in this unique way."
Mr Telfer said while the Queen had made her mark on different people in different ways, she would always be remembered, and this would be an opportunity to reflect on what our sovereign meant to people from different walks of life.
The City of Port Lincoln Council has also stated that the organisation is being guided by State and Federal protocols regarding arrangements for commemorating Queen Elizabeth II.
Council has noted it has no further activities planned at this stage, however, this could change.
Mayor Brad Flaherty has also signed the Condolence book at Government House yesterday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.