Port Lincoln Times

Member for Flinders Sam Telfer invites community to pay tribute to the Queen through condolence book

Updated September 13 2022 - 4:45am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flinders State Liberal MP Sam Telfer has invited local residents to his Port Lincoln electorate office at 36 Washington street, Port Lincoln to offer their tributes to the Queen through a condolence book that will be sent to Buckingham Palace. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Locals are being invited to offer their tributes after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through a condolence book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.