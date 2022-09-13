Tumby Bay Council set to govern with three members, four seats unfilled

Tumby Bay Council will continue to run once a heavily-reduced membership of three is sworn in this November.
Four area councillor vacancies will remain unfilled until by-elections likely to be in December 2022 or January 2023.
Tumby Bay mayor-elect, Geoffrey Churchett, has appealed for people to put their hand up for the by-elections when they are announced.
Tumby Bay Council consists of six councillors and a mayor, but at the close of nominations for the November elections, only two councillors and the mayoral position had been filled.
All three incoming members were elected or re-elected unopposed as they were the only ones to nominate.
Rebecca Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Tumby Bay District Council, confirmed to The Times that the council had sought advice on the viability of proceeding with the reduced headcount and had been given the go-ahead.
The legislated minimum number of members to form a council quorum is 50 per cent plus one member, however the new Tumby Bay Council will govern below this threshold when it sits for the first time after the local government elections.
New mayor-elect Geoffrey Churchett has been actively encouraging people to step up to fill the remaining four vacancies.
"If anyone's got any lingering thoughts about running for council it's a great opportunity. I encourage them to speak to Tumby Bay council or myself," he said.
"It's quite a rewarding job once you get involved."
Council CEO Rebecca Hayes and outgoing Mayor Hannah Allen-Jordan said that state-wide changes to the council nomination process might have been partly responsible for the low turn-out.
Under previous, more paper-based nominations, the community had visibility over how many candidates had applied in the lead up to ballot drawing and could see ahead of time if more candidates were needed to fill council seats.
Ms Hayes and Ms Allen-Jordan told The Times that this year South Australian council nominations were managed by new software supplied by the state electoral commission and the same degree of visibility might not have been available.
Ms Hayes said she believed the incoming three-person council membership was strong and that planning for by-elections was underway.
"Council has spoken to the Local Government Association of South Australia, Office of Local Government and Electoral Commission of South Australia and will be working closely with these agencies to hold supplementary elections in the future," she said.
Ms Hayes said the council had no current plans to hold a dedicated community meeting about the election result or by-elections.
