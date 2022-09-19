Port Lincoln Times

Members of Lincoln Orienteers set for state competition in Bendigo

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:09am, first published 1:00am
Lincoln Orienteers Sienna White (left) Austin Clem and Elise Clem - Austin and Elise will be competing in Bendigo in a state contest.

Port Lincoln Orienteers will have senior and junior members competing at the Australian Orienteering Championships in regional Victoria over two weeks.

