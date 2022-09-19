Port Lincoln Orienteers will have senior and junior members competing at the Australian Orienteering Championships in regional Victoria over two weeks.
Senior members Elise Clem, Phil Clem, Tim Ashman will be competing in their relevant age brackets and Port Lincoln Orienteers junior member Austin Clem will be competing as part of the South Australian Schools Team.
Junior member Austin Clem spoke to the Times about how he was looking forward to the competition.
"We are going with a team of 20 and there will be four different categories including junior boys and junior girls and senior girls and senior boys," Austin said.
"There is a relay event and the rest are individual but we all sleep in a dorm so it should be good team building as well."
Austin said he had been busy participating in the events held locally to prepare for the competition and communicating with rest of the team which is mainly based in Adelaide.
"They are training in Adelaide and we have had a couple of zoom meetings as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.