Viable?: Sleaford West desal site investigation begins

Investigations into the viability of a future desalination plant at Sleaford West have begun after the location was named favourite by a site selection committee in August.
The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee released a statement saying it was examining engineering, construction, environmental and heritage considerations to make sure a desalination plant can be sustainably accommodated at Sleaford West.
The committee said while various technical, environmental and funding challenges were identified at the Sleaford West site they remained committed to finding a suitable solution there.
Authorities predict the Eyre Peninsula will be without sufficient drinking water supply by 2025 unless a desalination plant is built in the region.
The site selection committee, made up of 22 local community and industry leaders and experts, was set aside while a smaller working group conducted further investigations. The working group is made up of six locals and three facilitators.
The site selection committee will be reactivated if the working group's investigations find the Sleaford West site unviable.
The Sleaford West site was not considered for the desalination plant in initial assessments, but was later identified and favoured by the committee because it scored highly against environmental management, and social and community benefit considerations.
The committee recommended Sleaford West to SA Water and the State Government in August as the most suitable location, followed by Point Boston and then Sleaford North.
Sleaford West ranked second to Point Boston for technical considerations, including constructability and cost.
"All sites we've ever considered have presented challenges, and the new Sleaford West site is no different. Despite these challenges, we're working on a range of options and solutions," said Peter Treloar, Site Selection Committee Chair.
"Early estimates suggest the cost of building the plant at the recommended location is likely to be significantly higher than what was originally budgeted for, so pursuing further funding streams has become more critical," Mr Treloar said.
Recent correspondence from the SA Water Board indicated the Board intended to keep consideration of second-placed site at Point Boston open, with Billy Light's Point remaining as a base case, in order to make fair and accurate costing comparisons.
The project team will carry out further due diligence with respect to Point Boston, at the same time continuing to pursue the preferred option at Sleaford West, a statement from the site selection committee said.
"The working group understands this approach, and it will ensure the Board is provided the necessary information regarding the risks, opportunities, and funding requirements for its consideration in November," Mr Treloar said.
"SA Water remains supportive of our endeavours to source additional funding to support the committee's preferred [Sleaford West] site, as is the State Government."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.