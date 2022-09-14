Port Lincoln Times

BOM issues strong wind warning for Coastal SA communities

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:30am, first published 1:11am
Expect wild weather in the Spencer Gulf on September 14 and 15. Picture by the Australian Bureau of Meterology.

Coastal South Australian communities are bracing for strong winds Wednesday and Thursday after an official government warning.

