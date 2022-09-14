BOM issues strong wind warning for Coastal SA communities

Coastal South Australian communities are bracing for strong winds Wednesday and Thursday after an official government warning.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a marine wind warning for large stretches of coastline on September 14 and 15.
Areas warned for September 14
Adelaide Metropolitan Waters, Far West Coast, Upper West Coast, Lower West Coast, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Gulf St Vincent and Investigator Strait.
Areas warned for September 15
Adelaide Metropolitan Waters, Spencer Gulf, Gulf St Vincent, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast
Code Blue issued for rough sleepers
The South Australian Government also issued a Code Blue for rough sleepers from September 14 to 18 due to the wild weather. Rough sleepers in metro and regional South Australia can contact Homeless Connect SA on 1800 003 308 to find support in their area. Code Blue support offers access to a place to sleep and warm food.
"I encourage anyone who knows someone who is rough seeping, or anyone who is rough sleeping to contact Homeless Connect SA on 1800 003 308 if they need to know where to go to get out of the weather and get help to stay safe," said Nat Cook, Minister for Human Services.
