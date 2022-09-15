New overtaking lanes open along Eyre and Lincoln Highways

Four new overtaking lanes on the Eyre and Lincoln highways are now open to traffic.
The work was undergone on the main highway corridor between Port Augusta and Whyalla to improve road safety and freight productivity.
Major construction has been completed on two new overtaking lanes, one northbound and one southbound, on the Lincoln Highway between Whyalla and the Eyre Highway turn-off.
"I'm pleased to see this work has resulted in wider, safer highways with improved visibility, access and a reduced risk of head-on collisions for motorists," said Catherine King, Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport.
Construction is also complete on a new southbound overtaking lane on the Eyre Highway between Lincoln Gap and Port Augusta.
The majority of work has been completed on a new northbound overtaking lane along the same section of the highway. The final layer of spray seal along this section is due in late 2022.
All these lanes are open to traffic although temporary traffic restrictions will be implemented again for the northbound Eyre Highway overtaking lane after the final layer of spray seal is completed.
"Port Augusta and Whyalla are two key regional centres forming part of the Iron Triangle, so it is important that they are well connected by safe and efficient road infrastructure," said Geoff Brock, Minister for Regional Roads.
Twenty kilometres of shoulder sealing work has also been completed on the Eyre Highway between the Lincoln Highway turnoff and Port Augusta.
This is in addition to the 222 kilometres of shoulder sealing and other road safety upgrades completed earlier this year on the Eyre Highway between Kyancutta and Ceduna.
All these works were funded by the Australian and South Australian governments on an 80:20 basis.
The Eyre Highway overtaking lanes and shoulder sealing works form part of a $297 million commitment across South Australia under the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.
The Lincoln Highway overtaking lanes form part of the $155 million South Australian Rural Roads Safety Package.
