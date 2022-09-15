Port Lincoln Times

New overtaking lanes open along Eyre and Lincoln Highways

Updated September 15 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New overtaking lanes are now open on the Eyre and Lincoln Highways. Picture by Shutterstock.

Four new overtaking lanes on the Eyre and Lincoln highways are now open to traffic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.