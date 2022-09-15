Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board pleased with positive Hooded Plover's breeding season

September 15 2022
Landscape officer Rachael Kannussaar monitoring a pair of Hooded Plovers. Picture supplied.

The results for the Eyre Peninsula's 2021-2022 Hooded Plover breeding season have shown that there has been more than triple the number of fledged chicks compared to the previous season.

