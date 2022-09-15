The results for the Eyre Peninsula's 2021-2022 Hooded Plover breeding season have shown that there has been more than triple the number of fledged chicks compared to the previous season.
Hooded Plover Appreciation Day is on Friday September 16, and Eyre Peninsula Landscape Officers from the board alongside 30 BirdLife Australia volunteers had been undertaking fortnightly monitoring of 22 pairs of Hooded Plovers on Eyre Peninsula during the nesting season.
The group had been assessing beaches with an average of 1.05 fledgling per pair, which is more than double the national goal of 0.4-0.5.
The board has stated that this is one of the best results yet, as increased monitoring had began as part of the Protecting the Hooded Plover and Eyre Peninsula's Saltmarsh Threat Abatement and Recovery projects.
These projects are supported by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board, the Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority and BirdLife Australia through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
The board has noted that Hooded Plovers are one of Australia's top 20 threatened birds, as they are vulnerable until they are able to fly at 35 days old.
Eggs are laid in a nest which has been described by the board as little more than a scrape on the sand, which makes it difficult for people to spot when visiting beaches.
These forms of nests leaves the species open to introduced predators such as foxes and cats.
The birds head for the water's edge after hatching to feed which makes them more vulnerable.
45 nests were recorded across the monitored sites throughout the Eyre Peninsula, and 42% reached the hatching stage.
Landscape Officer Rachael Kannussaar, who has been overseeing the monitoring of the southern Eyre Peninsula, said from the 42 nests monitored, 52 chicks were recorded and 23 reached the fledgling stage.
"We are so pleased to see this huge increase on last year's six recorded fledglings," Ms Kannussar said.
"A lot of time and effort goes into monitoring these birds and implementing interventions where we can to increase their chances of survival."
Ms Kannussaar said those 23 fledglings came from 10 nesting sites where different forms of management were implemented at seven of those nesting territories.
The management tools ranged from targeted predator control, nest site flanking signage and nest site fencing.
Ms Kannussar said one nesting site ended up with five fledglings from two nesting attempts which included triplets.
She said the triplets were an unexpected but welcome surprise from last season.
"That beach, near Tumby Bay, is one where our interventions included feral cat and fox control, as well leaving dog leads at beach entrances for local dog walkers to borrow to help keep these animals away from the vulnerable birds," Ms Kannussar said.
"Another highlight was seeing two fledglings at Fishery Bay Beach which is a very busy beach near Port Lincoln. We fenced off their nesting area and put signage up to alert beach-goers to the presence of these vulnerable birds."
Ms Kannussar said it was a risky site for the birds to nest, however it was rewarding to see that the chicks were able to survive on a beach with a high level of traffic.
"The nesting pair is back on Fishery Bay already this breeding season so it will likely need high levels of intervention again," Ms Kannussar said.
The Hooded Plover breeding season runs from August until March on Eyre Peninsula, and the board has stated that all beach-goers should look out for signs that alert visitors to the presence of nesting birds.
The board has also asked visitors to help threatened birds by staying close to the water's edge, keeping dogs on leads and staying well away from any nests, eggs or birds.
Community members who wish to become a trained volunteer to help with bird monitoring including an upcoming population count in November, can get in touch with BirdLife Australia - https://beachvol.birdlife.org.au/login/index.php.
