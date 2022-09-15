Port Lincoln Times

Summer lifesaver recruitment drive begins in Port Lincoln

TT
By Tristan Tobin
September 15 2022 - 3:32am
Port Lincoln Surf Life Saving Club vice president Alex Giumelli said the club wants new recruits for summer patrols. Picture by Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln locals are being encouraged to sign up for volunteer lifesaver training in time for summer.

