Port Lincoln locals are being encouraged to sign up for volunteer lifesaver training in time for summer.
The Port Lincoln Surf Life Saving Club is welcoming members of the local community aged 13 and up to register for training to receive the Surf Rescue Certificate. Once successfully trained, volunteers will help patrol the Port Lincoln Foreshore and ocean beaches at Whalers Way and Fishery Bay.
The life saving club will hold a registration day on Sunday September 25 from 10am to 2pm at the Port Lincoln Yacht Club and hopes to receive eight or more applications. Children over 13, as well as parents, caregivers and adults are encouraged to apply.
Alex Giumelli from the Port Lincoln Surf Life Saving Club said it was important to secure a pool of applicants in time for summer.
"Last year the front foreshore and Fishery [Bay] were pretty much packed during the heatwave. So it's very important in the next few years to have that safety surrounding our public beaches, said Mr Giumelli.
On joining the program, a registrant's first test is to complete a 200-metre swim in less than five minutes. That pace is eight laps of a 25-metre pool at less than 37.5 seconds per lap.
Getting the Surf Rescue Certificate is the first step towards doing patrols and completing other training including the Bronze Medallion and Silver Medallion.
"Everyone is encouraged to sign up. This enables us to get more members and volunteer lifesavers and provides the region more programs on our beaches, and also spreads awareness of beach safety," Mr Giumelli said.
