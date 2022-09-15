Port Lincoln horse racing season delayed

The start of Port Lincoln's 2022 horse racing season has been delayed while the local club's turf recovers from a fungal infection.
The Port Lincoln Racing Club said the season would now begin on November 2 to allow the racing surface time to recover. Racing at the club had previously been scheduled to commence on October 2.
Problems with the turf were first detected at the end of July and treatment began in early August. The club sought advice from Racing SA and turf experts to identify and treat a fungal infection that was killing the leaves and roots of the grass.
"It's not common, but it has happened at other venues previously," said Greg Fitzgerald, President of the Port Lincoln Racing Club.
The club would now host 14 race meetings rather than 16 as originally planned, as a small number of events had either been cancelled or transferred to clubs at Balaclava or Clare.
"While it's been disappointing that this has occurred, I think we can all look forward to the revised start date and hopefully a successful racing season," said Mr Fitzgerald.
"It has inconvenienced and disadvantaged horse trainers and owners, which is disappointing."
Mr Fitzgerald said the delays had meant owners and trainers who still wanted to race were required to keep their horses in competitive condition for longer than expected, costing them time and money.
The Port Lincoln Racing Club's final meeting of the season is now scheduled for April 16 2023.
