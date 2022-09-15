Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln horse racing season delayed

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:43am, first published 3:35am
The start of Port Lincoln's racing season has been delayed by a month. Picture by Shutterstock.

The start of Port Lincoln's 2022 horse racing season has been delayed while the local club's turf recovers from a fungal infection.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

