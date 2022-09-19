The Yaligo Aboriginal Art Corporation has been chosen to work on the art for the City of Port Lincoln Council's foreshore playspace project.
Members of the art group include Lavinia Richards, Vera Richards, Emma Richards, Elizabeth Richards, Jacquie Nannup and Nadine Harold Richards.
The Yaligo group has been working on the art pieces at the Scout Hall, as the art will be depicting the Barngarla's heritage and culture, which will display how the Barngarla people would use traditional fishing traps to catch fish.
Emma Richards said that part of the council's reconciliation plan is around providing opportunities for Barngarla culture through art and story telling, especially throughout council's landscapes.
"The Port Lincoln Barngarla community put in for a tender and we won that art tender to put some art into the council's play space design down the foreshore," Ms Richards said.
"We are looking forward to sharing some of our Port Lincoln Barngarla culture heritage and coastal stories and connections to the sea."
Ms Richards said the Barngarla women have been working over the past couple of months on different designs that would best symbolise the indigenous community's fishing and coastal culture of the Port Lincoln area.
"The fish traps were one of our major sources of getting fish and we had a special song and dance to call in the fish and work with the tidal flows and with mother nature at her best," Ms Richards said.
Ms Richards said the group were looking forward to sharing the history of their culture with the next generation in a public space, as the space will be used as an educational resource as well.
"It starts with the children and then those children grow and they learn more," Ms Richards said.
"We will be putting some designs out that include our Barngarla language on the posts, some fish in the water playspace and our welcome to country in the walkway."
Ms Richards said the rocks used throughout the art will represent the fish traps with fish swimming into it and other sea creatures surrounding it.
"This tender process has created really good partnerships in the art community," Ms Richards said.
"It has got us really excited about moving forward, creating our art group, learning different techniques and working with more community artists in Port Lincoln as well."
City of Port Lincoln Council Mayor Brad Flaherty said council is planning to have the foreshore project complete in November.
"We will be operating on phase two which will incorporate the street pathway as well," Cr Flaherty said.
"All the infrastructure is in place and they are building upon that now and we are using local contractors where we can for that particular construction area."
Cr Flaherty said council identifies from a reconciliation perspective that the first occupants of the land were important in the way that the land was operated and orientated.
"We can look forward to the future and working together," Cr Flaherty said.
"What we are hoping is that we can incorporate not just European history but Aboriginal history here as well and we can go forward together looking at a bright future."
Cr Flaherty said this was a multi generational situation, as the playspace would allow grandparents, parents and young people to connect with.
