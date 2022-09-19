Port Lincoln Times

Yaligo Aboriginal Art Corporation selected to design art for foreshore play space

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:30am
The Yaligo Aboriginal Art Corporation's Emma Richards (left), Lavina Richards and Vera Richards have been coming up with new art designs for City of Port Lincoln Council's foreshore play space, which will depict traditional fish traps used by Barngarla people. Picture Lachlan Smith.

The Yaligo Aboriginal Art Corporation has been chosen to work on the art for the City of Port Lincoln Council's foreshore playspace project.

