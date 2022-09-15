The first cruise ship scheduled to dock in Port Lincoln in more than two years has been cancelled due to bad weather. Following the cancellation, the next cruise ship is scheduled to arrive on November 1.
The 2000-passenger Coral Princess had been expected to arrive in Port Lincoln at around 8am on Sunday September 18, marking the return of cruise tourism to the Spencer Gulf following the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from the ship's representative Carnival Australia said forecast heavy sea and wind conditions had made it necessary to cancel the Coral Princess's calls to Port Lincoln and Adelaide. A scheduled call to Kangaroo Island on Monday September 19 would proceed.
Carnival said the decision to cancel the calls had been made in the interest of passenger comfort and safety.
The company said the impact of the weather was disappointing, but South Australia could still look forward to a bright summer cruise season with numerous ship calls to Adelaide, Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln.
The Coral Princess had been due to visit Adelaide and Port Lincoln after travelling from Melbourne.
"If they're coming from Melbourne it's not because of waves in the Spencer Gulf, it's because of the high seas on the way over I would suspect," said Tom Boeck, senior forecaster at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology in Adelaide.
My Boeck said there had been "wave heights in the order of five to seven metres between Melbourne and the southern waters of SA. So they would have had to go through all that to get to Lincoln."
Mr Boeck said these wave heights were "unusually high" but conditions would ease on Sunday and early next week.
More to come...
