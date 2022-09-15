Port Lincoln Times

High and dry: No cruise ship this Sunday for Port Lincoln

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:34am, first published 5:42am
The first cruise ship scheduled to dock in Port Lincoln in more than two years has been cancelled due to bad weather. Picture supplied.

The first cruise ship scheduled to dock in Port Lincoln in more than two years has been cancelled due to bad weather. Following the cancellation, the next cruise ship is scheduled to arrive on November 1.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

