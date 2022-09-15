Two local organisations are set to continue their partnership to support a regional Home Hospice Service.
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation (EPCF) and Matthew Flinders Home (MFH) will be continuing their partnership in supporting the Eyre Peninsula Home Hospice Service (EPHHS).
This has occurred under an extended Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.
To complement the Port Lincoln Health Services Palliative Care Team's daytime care during the week, the Home Hospice Service provides out of hours and weekend end of life care for community members who want to remain in their own homes for their last few weeks, which would involve 24 hour care during this period.
Nikki Meredith, Matthew Flinders Home CEO said since 2017 the service had had 77 referrals.
"The in home care service team have the specialised skills to support the families using this wonderful service," Ms Meredith said.
Chair of the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation Garry Downey said The Foundation was "proud" of this exceptional community partnership, as he believes it has delivered "genuine" support for community members with end-of-life care in their own home.
"We are very grateful for the ongoing and long-term commitment of our volunteers in the EP Book Bazaar, which generates substantial funds to underpin the cost of this service," Mr Downey said.
The Foundation Board has been managing the funds and donations received, and Matthew Flinders Home has been coordinating the operational requirements of the service which has involved the work of a team of professionals and volunteers.
Ongoing fundraising and support enables the service to continue.
The Book Bazaar Charity Bookshop in Port Lincoln has celebrated its ninth year, and its profits have supported both the service and other needs on the Eyre Peninsula.
If one would like to make a tax-deductible donation to help the service to continue, one can contact the Foundation on 0400-685-520 or admin@epcf.com.au
