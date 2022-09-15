Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula organisations extend partnership to continue to support home hospice service

September 15 2022 - 10:30pm
Matthew Flinders Home (MFH) EO Nikki Meredith and Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation chair Garry Downey - the two organisations have extended their partnership which will involve the two teams continuing to support the Eyre Peninsula Home Hospice Service. Picture supplied.

Two local organisations are set to continue their partnership to support a regional Home Hospice Service.

Local News

