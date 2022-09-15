Local photography group members will be displaying their work at an exhibition next month.
Port Lincoln Photography Group will be holding its first public exhibition at the Port Lincoln Library from October 4-21.
15 members are involved in the group and they meet at the Port Lincoln Library every third Monday of the month at 1:00pm.
Members of the group share their photographs and have discussions about any issues they are having with their camera with other members.
The group do not hold any local competitions and members do not grade or assess each other's photos, as all skill levels in photography are welcome to join.
Members share a love for nature and regularly hold field trips on the Eyre Peninsula.
The group has travelled to places such as Coffin Bay National Park, Mikkira, Koppio Museum, Tumby Bay, Lipson Cove, and members have spent a weekend in the Gawler Ranges. Members also meet socially once a month.
If people are interested in joining the group, they could come along to the next meeting which will be held in the library at 1:00pm on Monday October 17.
