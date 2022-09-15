Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln photography group to host it first public exhibition

Updated September 19 2022 - 12:25am, first published September 15 2022 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Lincoln Photography group will host its first public exhibition showcasing the member's work in the library in October. Picture supplied.

Local photography group members will be displaying their work at an exhibition next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.