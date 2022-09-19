A Port Lincoln local has been gathering donations of books to send to a library in New South Wales that was flooded out earlier this year.
Port Lincoln local Karen Fiegert and 2022 Tunarama Ambassodor said she wanted to help out the city of Lismore who lost its library to the floods in March.
"It was not just books but all of their infrastructure, furniture and musical instruments," Ms Fiegert said.
"I saw on Facebook someone had posted on there that they were looking for people to donate library books and other items."
From there Ms Fiegert started a collection at her home in Port Lincoln.
Ms Fiegert said local charity bookshop Book Bazzar had been supportive with providing donations, as they gave out six boxes full of books.
"I had a few friends, family and other people from around the Eyre Peninsula who donated so I ended up with about 360 books in total which ended up weighing 330kg," Ms Fiegert said.
"Australia Post covered the actual freight so there was no cost involved with that."
Ms Fiegert spent Tuesday and Wednesday filling up ULD cages at Port Lincoln Post Office before she sent the books off on Thursday.
"I have asked Lucy Kinsley at the Lismore Library to send me some photos once she receives them from that end when they are unpacking the boxes," Ms Fiegert said.
"I know that they would have been covered by insurance but it is just nice that Port Lincoln is thinking of them."
Ms Fiegert said she had noticed on Facebook that people wanted to get involved, and she tagged others to say that she was organising a campaign, which made it easier for others to get on board.
"To send one book would cost you ten dollars and I contacted Australia Post about hopefully getting free freight because it would have been astronomical to try and send that amount of books over," Ms Fiegert said.
"They said that they would so that was really good of them to do that."
Ms Fiegert said people were donating books to her at work at Australia Post, and she was also travelling around to people's houses to pick up their donations and share more about the cause.
"I read a lot myself and I just thought they might not have a house or a bed to sleep on but at least they can get some comfort in being taken away to a dream place in a book," Ms Fiegert said.
"They initially said to me do not send them over until September because they were so busy with rebuilding the place and having it all decked out so they had nowhere to store any extra books anyway."
Ms Fiegert said the library will be busy sorting through the donated books, and the staff will catalogue them, label them and alphabetically file them when they arrive.
"It is a massive job and I did not want to create more work for them but I think they are appreciative of it," Ms Fiegert said.
Ms Fiegert said it was nice to see the Port Lincoln community who had been through its own tough times during bushfire seasons play a part in helping another community through the damage of a natural disaster.
"My partners farm got burnt out in 2005 with a big fire so he had a lot of help from other communities in replacing stuff so it is just nice to do something for somebody else," Ms Fiegert said.
Ms Fiegert said she was grateful for the variety of genres of books that were donated.
