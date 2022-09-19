Port Lincoln Times

Karen Fiegert gathers donations to lend a helping hand to flood victims in New South Wales

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:44am, first published 12:50am
Port Lincoln local Karen Fiegert was behind a fundraising campaign to help the Lismore Library in NSW which was flooded out earlier this year, as 360 books from the community were donated to send off. Picture Tristan Tobin.

A Port Lincoln local has been gathering donations of books to send to a library in New South Wales that was flooded out earlier this year.

Local News

