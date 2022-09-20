The Science Fair in Ceduna opened up windows of opportunity to people from around the Eyre Peninsula.
The fair was a free event organised through the Aboriginal Drug and Alcohol Council's (ADAC) AOD Youth and Wellbeing Coordinator Michelle Cholodniuk.
Ms Cholodniuk said there were over 375 people who attended which is an amazing number given it was a grand final weekend.
The program involved Nitro Nat and her nitrogen show, Wild on Eyre with their animals and Professor Flint with his Jurassic Poop show.
Kris Messenger from Bugs and Slugs and Techspeace Learning with their robotics and rocket launcher were also on site.
Ms Cholodniuk said children also enjoyed making slime and practicing skills around engineering using marshmallows and pasta.
"We were making rockets as well, and there were lots of different things to see and do," Ms Cholodniuk said.
She said that she had done a lot of fundraising to make the event possible with its long list of sponsors.
"We were delivering a message into the communities about wellbeing, science and the STEM learning and this includes every community throughout the Eyre Peninsula," Ms Cholodniuk said.
The event also hosted a fundraiser in which all monies were donated to the Ceduna Food Hub to help raise awareness of Youth Poverty and how STEM can help.
Poppa Buzzies Ice-cream van donated funds to the event along with the sausage sizzle by ADAC's Making Tracks, and the AOD Youth and Wellbeing program.
Ms Cholodniuk said she hoped the funds raised would help in providing meals and essential items.
Ceduna Foodhubs coordinator Susanna Pav was there on the day, and she discussed how Foodbanks operates to support the Ceduna Community and how to access the program.
Ms Cholodniuk said the Aboriginal Drug and Alcohol Council run the event for free to work to ensure everyone has the same opportunity to see the different avenues of science, the careers they could pursue and the possibilities behind STEM learning.
"That is why the sponsorship is so important," Ms Cholodniuk said.
Ms Cholodniuk said the Science Fair extends to holding workshops at both the local schools over two days, again a free event which included the Crossways Lutheran School and Ceduna Area School.
Other schools in the surrounding areas were welcome to attend which included Yalata, Streakybay, Koonibba, Penong, Miltaburra and Karcultaby.
The workshops were separate to the science fair. Nitro Nat ran a physics show at the workshop, where she had a portable planetarium.
"Then we had the team from tech space learning set up and they teach the children how to do programming / robotics which was amazing," Ms Cholodniuk said.
"We also had Kris run her hands on bugs and slugs workshops and Professor Flint teaching about dinosaurs in the Jurassic period along with him doing some of his new songs with the younger students such as Who's Poo is that?
"The young children really got a giggle learning about prehistoric Poo."
After the Schools workshops Techspace Learning held a Robotics for Adults workshop, it was an introduction to robotics.
This was held on Tuesday night and involved 27 participants.
"We had a huge arrangement of ages there from young to old...it was really good to see families together learning tech," Ms Cholodniuk said.
Ms Cholodniuk said the whole purpose of the Science Fair was around supporting the wellbeing of its community.
Organisers also had a goal of raising awareness around youth poverty and the role STEM can play.
"People do not understand how STEM learning can actually affect youth poverty and what it does is it allows people who come from lower social economic backgrounds to engage in by getting engaged with STEM, get more opportunities for work and they get paid higher wages," Ms Cholodniuk said.
Ms Cholodniuk said the different stations at the fair were able to enlighten participants about how STEM learning relates back to the field they are in and exploring the opportunities available.
"During the two-day workshops female students had the opportunity to sit down with people like Nitro Nat and with Kris from bugs and slugs and talk about the pathways into STEM and career opportunities," Ms Cholodniuk said.
Ms Cholodniuk said alongside of all of ADAC's Science Programs we also ran a cardboard box challenge, and the students of Crossways Lutheran School year 5's were crowned the winners at the fair, as they received a 3-D printer. This was supported by ADAC Footsteps Road to Recovery and Iluka.
"The invention that won that competition was the tooth brush cleaner," Ms Cholodniuk said. It was really clever and stood out among the other entries.
We look forward to what the students might create at next year's competition.
