Lincoln Orienteers had its final wrap up event to celebrate another successful winter season.
Members enjoyed a barbecue together at Brinkworth Reserve after their final orienteering event for the season.
Lincoln Orienteer committee member Elise Clem said people were enjoying the courses on the day which were set at an easier level for anyone who wanted to come along and give it a go.
"We often hold an event at Brinkworth Reserve at the beginning or the end of the season because it is convenient, it is a really nice piece of bushland and it has some good features that we can run off," Ms Clem said.
Ms Clem said the club holds 10 events over the winter season, as members do courses on various farms across the region as well as the national parks.
"We run courses through those different places and we have about between 40-60 people who come out to each orienteering event," Ms Clem said.
Ms Clem said participants are given a map and a compass before they set off to find various controls in order.
"You find them one by one and you go through the bush in the quickest time you can," Ms Clem said.
"It is an event you can do on your own or you can do it in a group."
Ms Clem said participants are encouraged to reach higher levels as the season goes on.
"There are easier courses where you might follow fences or distinctive roads and then there are hard courses where you might just be trying to find a clearing or a rock or a boulder in the bush somewhere," Ms Clem said.
"The course lengths vary as well from about 1km through to about 7km, and depending on your level of skill or fitness you can choose what suits you."
Ms Clem said there were committee members in charge of setting up maps and designing courses which includes setting up where the controls are and where participants need to go.
"That could take them a couple of days of planning and then they might have to spend a day putting out the controls as well as collecting them at each event," Ms Clem said.
"Orienteering is cooler for running in winter, the bush is in really good condition in winter too and we do not have to worry about snakes."
Ms Clem said members at the club members range from young to old.
"You can still do it when you are 90 and when we go to the national carnivals there will usually be 85 or 90 year old competitors," Ms Clem said.
Ms Clem said the committee would keep an eye on the courses throughout the off season and update the maps in the lead up to the winter season.
"There are always things that change on the map," Ms Clem said.
"During the off season we repair our gear and we do run a summer series of street-park events from February to April which are usually on Friday evenings."
"This summer street-park series is faster paced, with less complex navigation around the streets of Port Lincoln. You can compete on your own or as a group at a pace that suits you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.