University Law students will visit the region this week to discover the types of legal work available in regional communities.
University of Adelaide Law School students will travel to Port Augusta on Tuesday September 20 and then to Port Lincoln on Wednesday September 21 where they will stay until Friday September 23 to discover more about career opportunities.
The University of Adelaide has noted there is a shortage of lawyers in country towns, and the access to justice issues this creates for regional communities.
The University has stated that this includes some of the more "marginalised" members of society, and is an issue they want to help address.
The students involved will meet with local community and Aboriginal leaders.
They will speak with practising lawyers in Port Lincoln and Port Augusta about what attracted them to a career in regional SA.
During the visit the students will provide free pop-up legal consultation sessions for members of the public in Port Lincoln on Wednesday 21 September.
Consultation sessions must be booked online at www.alos.as.me These sessions will aim to help local people and provide students with an insight into the legal issues facing regional communities.
Joel Grieger, of Adelaide Law School, said the concept behind bringing the students out to these regional areas was about exposing them to life as a lawyer in regional practice and working in Aboriginal communities.
"This is a unique program that the Adelaide Law School are really excited to offer; to be able to bring interested students out to the regions, and show them all the great opportunities that exist in the country, it's fantastic" Mr Grieger said.
"There really are plenty of different work opportunities in regional areas for lawyers, with some really great benefits; the lifestyle can be brilliant and is a sharp contrast to working in the city, but also the types of clients that you assist can be really varied and interesting."
Mr Grieger said the students would be meeting with different groups and regional practitioners, and having discussions with Aboriginal elders and their community leaders.
"We are speaking with a number of service providers about the work they do," Mr Grieger said.
"The conversations we will be having with the lawyers will look at potential career paths, including work as a general legal practitioner or working with one of the many government services."
Mr Grieger said the students will meet with different and varied providers of legal services, including the Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement, and the Family Violence Legal Service Aboriginal Corporation (SA).
"There are many different options for students interested in practising law in these areas, and we are really grateful to everyone who is making time to speak with us this week," Mr Grieger said.
"We also just want to again thank the Law Foundation SA for the generous grant they provided in support of this initiative, without which this program would not have been possible."
