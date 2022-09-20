Port Lincoln Times

University of Adelaide law students travel to learn more about career opportunities in regional areas

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:45am, first published 3:00am
The University of Adelaides Joel Grieger, Sessional Teacher and M.Phil candidate, Adelaide Law School and fourth year student Madeleine McShane will be among the group from the university that will travel to Port Lincoln to gain an understanding of the types of legal work in regional communities. Picture supplied.

University Law students will visit the region this week to discover the types of legal work available in regional communities.

