Council has sought to reassure the community there's still a bright summer cruise tourism season ahead following the unexpected cancellation of the first cruise ship due to dock in the city in over two years last week.
The Coral Princess, carrying 1700 passengers and 900 crew, was due to in Port Lincoln on Sunday September 18 but the call was cancelled due to bad weather along the Victorian and South Australian coasts.
"Unpredictable things happen in the cruising industry," said Naomi Blacker, Manager Economic Development and Tourism Growth for the City of Port Lincoln.
Ms Blacker said while the cancellation was disappointing, more cruise ships were still expected to call in Port Lincoln this season than the previous full season in 2019-20.
The South Australian Tourism Commission estimated the 2019-20 cruise season brought over $120 million into the state economy.
Ms Blacker said the cancellation had hit variety of local industries.
"It has a big impact on our tourism and hospitality and retail community."
"The ship had 1700 passengers and 900 crew. They all make a contribution to the economy here, even the crew who go shopping at supermarkets and spend up at op shops."
Ms Blacker also said the unpredictability of cruising was a double-edged sword.
"In the past we have benefited from situations like this, where a ship wasn't able to go into Wallaroo so it had to come to Port Lincoln instead. And another ship had to stay overnight [in Port Lincoln] because it couldn't go to Kangaroo Island."
The next cruise ship was due to call in Port Lincoln on November 1.
