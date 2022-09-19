Port Lincoln Times

Marble Range go back to back after defeating Tasman by 15 points

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 19 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:22am
Marble Range defeated Tasman by 15 points to win the grand final for a second season in a row, with the final score 55 to 40.

Local News

