Marble Range defeated Tasman by 15 points to win the grand final for a second season in a row, with the final score 55 to 40.
Both teams were extremely competitive all the way through, and the game was played in wet and windy conditions.
A large crowd braved the weather and turned out to see the top teams go head to head.
Tasman Roosters got the jump on the Magpies early and were leading at quarter time.
The second quarter saw Marble Range make a comeback, as they had nailed two goals by half time, although the Roosters were still leading after scoring a goal of their own.
Marble Range continued to come, and the team had taken the lead by three quarter time after they kicked three goals one while Tasman had one goal one, the scores at the final break were 6.1 to 5.4.
Both fought hard in the fourth term, although Marble Range continued to extend the lead and kept Tasman at bay, the final scores were 8.7 to 6.4.
