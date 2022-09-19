Wet and Windy weather did not deter a large crowd from coming out to brave the conditions and see the Roosters and Magpies go head to head.
A sea of supporters in red, white and black came to Centenary Oval to see a tough battle between the two top teams of the season in Marble Range and Tasman.
It was a packed out community grand stand where friends and family gathered to cheer on their favourite team.
The crowd became vocal as the game started out as a nail biter, as Tasman tore ahead in the first quarter.
Marble Range closed the margin as the game went on, however, Tasman stayed in it which made for an exciting match for spectators.
The Magpies sealed the win with a solid final quarter, although Tasman continued to be on the Magpies tail and put on a great showing.
