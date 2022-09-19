True-blue Queen, just the way Aussies like it

From the grey and sombre pages of newspapers and the reverence of television broadcasts, there emerges a true-blue character.
Queen Elizabeth II's charisma still shines through after the news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last week.
She is now truly a larger-than-life figure with her feats of kindness, humour and statesmanship becoming the stuff of legend. Just the way Aussies like it.
"The Queen is the nan we always had, but never met," said one mourner, summing up her kindly disposition.
In Whyalla, Kathryn Perry recalls that as a young girl she handed a posy to the monarch when she visited the steel city in 1986.
Ms Perry is a true Royalist with her mother keeping a treasured photograph of the moment on the wall of her loungeroom.
Peter Millbank, of the National Trust in Port Pirie, remembers hosting a Royal Exhibition that attracted big crowds in the city.
"Her Royal Highness was a wonderful matriarch and a good example to the world," he said.
Nancy Wood, formerly of Port Pirie and now of Mittagong in New South Wales, joined the outpouring of grief.
She met the Queen outside a church at Sandringham in the United Kingdom about 20 years ago when she (Mrs Wood) was chaperoning people with a disability.
The Queen approached her and, looking up, said "it may snow", referring to earlier sprinklings of ice.
"It was one of the highlights of my life," Mrs Wood said.
In the wake of the Commonwealth's loss, an amusing tale of secret signals came to the fore.
It was revealed that the Queen would move her handbag from one arm to the other to alert her minders that she needed to close down a particular conversation with a guest.
Or she would twiddle her wedding ring if the removal of the audience was urgent.
Many have heard the story about the two American hikers who encountered her in Scotland without knowing her identity.
The details bring out a fuller picture of who she was - an adored and good-natured senior citizen with a big part of the world at her feet.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
