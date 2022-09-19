Port Lincoln Times

Women sailors from across the local region in South Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta

Updated September 19 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:53am
Monica Tjung (left) with the rest of the 'Torpedo' Crew - Tjung is one of the competitors from Port Lincoln participating in the inaugural South Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta. Picture supplied.

An inaugural event which will involve over 120 women sailors will be taking place next month, which will include locals from across the Eyre Peninsula.

