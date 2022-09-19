An inaugural event which will involve over 120 women sailors will be taking place next month, which will include locals from across the Eyre Peninsula.
The South Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta will be taking place from October 1-3, and competitors will leave offshore from SA Cruising Yacht Club, North Haven and on Port River, near Port Adelaide Sailing Club.
The races will start after 11am, and Helen De La Perelle, Giaan Foster and Monica Tjung from Port Lincoln will be involved, as well as Jacqui Giles from Mount Dutton Bay in the Eyre Peninsula.
De Le Perelle is owner of Mikkira Station wildlife sanctuary, and she has a lot of experience having been a crew member on one of the bigger yauchts called Clockwork.
Foster is one of the younger competitors at 17 years old. She is a member of the Port Lincoln Yaucht Club and is currently undertaking year 12. Tjung is originally from East Timor, and is currently working as a nurse in pathology in Port Lincoln.
Giles is a fourth generation farmer at Mount Dutton Bay Woolshed.
The regatta organisers stated that they have been eager to include as many women as possible into the event.
Organisers have gone as far as providing several Elliot 7 keelboats for hire. Try-outs will take place on Saturday September 17 and 24 mornings, for crews who cannot bring their boats from other places.
Competitors range from their teens to seventies. There will be several Sydney-Hobart and Melbourne-Hobart competitors involved, as well as others who have won national championships in smaller boats.
People have registered for the event from all over South Australia, which has included areas such as Port Lincoln, Tumby Bay, SE South Australia, and Victoria.
2019 Sydney-Hobart sailor Mary Ann Harvey, skipper of School's Out said women sailors were known to be focused and competitive on the water.
"On shore, we're quite different from the men. 'Off the water' time is for mentoring and exchanging ideas, making new friends, great conversations and a lot of laughter," Harvey said.
SA Cruising Yacht Club is hosting the regatta, partnering with the Royal South Australian Yacht Club (RSAYS) and Port Adelaide Sailing Club (PASC) in event operations.
WHO: 120+ women sailors, from as far away as Darwin and New South Wales coast, and around SA
