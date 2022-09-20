The state government is expected to put a prime Port Lincoln foreshore development lot up for sale in 2023.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) is gearing up to sell the Tasman Terrace office block currently housing Families SA (The Department for Child Protection). The block sits opposite the Australian Post building and also fronts onto Adelaide Place and Washington Street.
The department said the building would likely go up for sale in 2023.
DIT engaged commercial estate agents JLL to conduct a 'market sounding' between February and March 2022 to gauge interest about potential uses for the land.
The advertising hoarding on the Tasman Terrace site reads "desired outcomes include a range of mixed-use developments".
A DIT statement said it had consulted Port Lincoln council to "determine any interest it may have in the site prior to offering the property to the private sector market".
Council CEO Matthew Morgan indicated consultation was in the early stages and that Port Lincoln council had "sought an update from the department of the progress on the potential sale of the property".
"While there is no formal position on this by council, it would be fair to say that this is one of the most prominent locations on the Port Lincoln foreshore," Mr Morgan said.
"We would be encouraging the department to ensure that any potential purchaser has the capacity and plans to develop the site to the benefit of the Port Lincoln community and visitors to Port Lincoln.
"If we were asked to help the government's decision-making process by facilitating consultation with the community on the future options and potential development of the site, I'm sure that we would assist."
Developers were "highly likely" to be interested in the site said Carl Semmler, property consultant at Kemp Real Estate.
"We know that we're short on accommodation here, especially in the busy times," Mr Semmler said.
DIT said the Department for Child Protection would relocate to "a new facility on Mortlock Terrace to support its dedicated Port Lincoln workforce" after the sale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.