Prime waterfront Port Lincoln foreshore block set for sale in 2023

By Tristan Tobin
September 20 2022 - 12:09am
"Desired outcomes include a range of mixed-use developments," says the sign on the large Tasman Terrace block. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

The state government is expected to put a prime Port Lincoln foreshore development lot up for sale in 2023.

