Port Lincoln Hockey Association senior teams went head to head in the grand final on the weekend.
The Men's As Marauders team defeated the Panthers by three goals who were kept goalless, while the Wanderers took the win in the Women's As having defeated the Marauders by a goal.
Women's B
Panthers 5 def Wanderers 1
Goals Pan: E. Pocknee Clem 1, C.Coulson 1, S.Williams 1, S.Whittaker 2
Wan: R.Sherry
Best on ground: E.Pocknee Clem
Men's B
Panthers 3 def Wanderers 2
Goals Pan: B.Wiseman 1, C.Price 1, N.Paull 1
Wan: B.Giles 1, C.Hancox 1
Best on ground: S.Paull
Women's A
Wanderers 2 def Marauders 1
Goals Wan: E.Traeger 1, T.Thompson 1
Mar: C.Deery 1
Best on ground: E.Traeger
Men's A
Marauders 3 def Panthers 0
Goals: J.Chester 1, J.Ambrose 1, C.Hosking 1
