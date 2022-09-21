A local Port Lincoln school's learning platform and a teacher from Miltaburra have been named as finalists for the 2022 Public Education Awards.
Reception year one teacher at Miltaburra Area School Kerri Kelsh is a finalist in the Credit Union SA Primary Teacher of the Year Award, and Lincoln Gardens Primary School was named a finalist in the Community Engagement Award category for its Cultural Area and Artefacts Education Learning Platform.
The awards showcase the contribution made by people working across the public education system in South Australia, as the finalists are recognised for their hard work and dedication as well as the impact they make on children and young people.
Finalists are chosen across 10 different categories, and the awards recognise both individuals and teams who display qualities including excellence, innovation and a commitment to teaching and learning.
Their achievements range from designing engaging learning experiences and working with the community, through to using digital technologies that work to deliver enhanced teaching and learning.
The awards ceremony will be held on Friday November 4, and each winner from each category will receive $10,000.
Two finalists from each category will receive $2,000 to undertake professional learning or buy resources for their school community.
The Department of Education stated Ms Kelsh's focus on individual student needs has delivered "exceptional" Phonics Screening Checks.
The department has stated that Ms Kelsh targets her teaching to the needs of every student in her class, and works to make student's learning "relevant" and "challenging."
Ms Kelsh has been recognised for the way she strategically applies evidence-based practices, and has been described as a "critical user" of research and actively reflects on her own practice.
She has has shown the ability to transfer her knowledge of evidence-based strategies to her students.
The department has noted that Ms Kelsh has been one of the key contributors to system development at Miltaburra, as she has a role in the 'units of work' feedback group.
Ms Kelsh has proven to be responsive to her students' learning needs.
The department has recognised the Lincoln Gardens Primary School team members for challenging themselves in working to create a "positive" perception of the school across the community.
The school has worked to develop a sense of belonging, ownership and cultural understanding among students, families, and the community.
It has been noted by the department that leaders, teachers, student support officers as well as aboriginal community education officers have been working as a collective to build connections through Reconciliation Week, with 95 per cent of the school students being Aboriginal.
Over the past three years a Cultural Area and Artefacts Education learning platform has been established.
The school has invited the wider community to come in and learn and grow with the site.
This has involved successful cook outs, breakfasts, and other activities which work to support the collaborative development of the site and community.
The department has stated the school has inspired change as result, as well as building on the knowledge of their Aboriginal learners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.