Fishing report: What's been biting and where

Port Lincoln
Inside the bay, the North Shore and Billy Lights areas have been producing squid for most anglers. There have been some reports of King George Whiting in the proper but not many numbers. Good reports have come from around Surfleet Cove and Wood Cutters from anglers getting a mixed bag of Squid, King George Whiting, Tommies, and Garfish. September Beach has been fishing well for King George Whiting in the afternoon. The town jetty and main wharf have been producing good squid at dawn and dusk most days as well as the odd King George Whiting and Garfish throughout the day. Down in the passage, Thistle Island has been fishing well for King George Whiting up to 45cm as well as Snook and Trevally. Not many reports from Taylors landing or McLaren's but you should still be able to find a feed from around that area. Offshore, Nannygai, Samson and Morwong have all been caught on the reefs around Williams and further offshore.
West Coast
In the Dog Fence area small mulloway to 60cm have been caught recently. There are plenty of Gummies and Salmon as well. It won't be long before it's time to dust off the surf rods once the weather warms up. Any of the surf beaches from Ceduna through to Dog Fence will be a worth a crack in the coming months. Streaky Bay has been good for Whiting and offshore from Streaky and Sceale Bay has been great for Nannies, Morwong, the odd Samson and other reef species. Small tuna have also been reported offshore in the past week by fishos that managed to get out on the nice days.
Coffin Bay
Inside the bay King George Whiting have been in good numbers but they are mostly small. Garfish, Tommies and Salmon trout have all been caught from Seal Corner to the ledge. Goat Island has been the go-to for Snook and Salmon Trout. Outside the bay, Farm Beach is still fishing well for Whiting up to 40cm. Some good numbers of squid have also been caught in close to Farm Beach and up along the coast. Good reports of Gummy Sharks have come from around the Brothers and in the deeper water off Farm Beach. Offshore, Schoolies, Nannygai, Blue Morwong, and Gummy Sharks have all been caught on the offshore reefs when the weather allows. Salmon Baits and Beady Eye jigs have been working well.
Tumby Bay
The bay is still fishing well for King George Whiting around the island and up towards Red Cliffs. The jetty has been good for squid in the mornings as well as Tommies and Garfish throughout the day. Second Creek has had good reports of Salmon off the beach up to 3kg on the high tide and the odd King George Whiting and Flathead in the channel. Out at the Groups, the King George Whiting fishing has been great. Most fish being around the 38 to 40cm mark. Goolwa Cockles and prawns have been the best baits. Big squid have been caught on the Whiting drops as well as targeting them on the reefs around the islands.
Port Neil
Some big squid have been landed off the town jetty in the afternoons. Snook, Garfish, and Tommies have also been caught on float rigs by anglers targeting Garfish. Out in the bay, boaties have been doing well on King George Whiting and squid on the deeper reefs and in close around the golf course area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.