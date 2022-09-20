Fishing report: What's been biting and where

Inside the bay, the North Shore and Billy Lights areas have been producing squid for most anglers. There have been some reports of King George Whiting in the proper but not many numbers. Good reports have come from around Surfleet Cove and Wood Cutters from anglers getting a mixed bag of Squid, King George Whiting, Tommies, and Garfish. September Beach has been fishing well for King George Whiting in the afternoon. The town jetty and main wharf have been producing good squid at dawn and dusk most days as well as the odd King George Whiting and Garfish throughout the day. Down in the passage, Thistle Island has been fishing well for King George Whiting up to 45cm as well as Snook and Trevally. Not many reports from Taylors landing or McLaren's but you should still be able to find a feed from around that area. Offshore, Nannygai, Samson and Morwong have all been caught on the reefs around Williams and further offshore.