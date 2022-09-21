A museum hosting two centuries' of local history will throw open its doors for free twice this month.
The Port Lincoln History Group's Mill Cottage Museum in Flinders Park is hosting two free open days to reconnect locals with the city's rich history. Open times are:
Built as a farmhouse in 1866 by the Bishop family, Mill Cottage and its land were acquired by the City of Port Lincoln in 1963. The city installed a gardener at the cottage, directing him to turn the surrounding scrubby farmland into what is now Flinders Park. The cottage later became a museum.
Since the pandemic, The Port Lincoln History Group has expanded the museum's collection and is now using the entire building to showcase local artefacts spanning the arrival of first ships in 1839 to the Queen's 1954 visit and beyond.
Much of the collection features maritime, clothing and artistic exhibits from the Bishop family and Captain John Bishop, who helped establish Port Lincoln after arriving in Boston Bay on the ship Dorset in 1839.
The museum recently added the collection of fellow community group, the Port Lincoln Pioneer and Descendant's Club, and has also installed button-operated audio tours in some rooms thanks to funding from Bendigo Bank.
"Come and see your museum. It's owned by the city. It's your museum, come along and have a look," said Chris Mantle, Port Lincoln History Group volunteer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.