House of the Week | A central and special home

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This updated home is in a central location, only a short walk to the CBD, and is everything you've been looking for.
Both the kitchen and laundry have recently been beautifully renovated to a modern style. With stunning gloss cupboards and plenty of storage, the kitchen boasts AEG appliances and a delightful picture window with a view to the alfresco area and the garden as a backdrop. The brand new laundry also has a fantastic bench top space and storage.
The main bedroom has a stylish ensuite and built in robes for your convenience. Bedroom two is queen sized and includes a built-in-robe, and bedroom three has enough room for a double bed.
Relax in the lounge with a wood combustion fire, which seamlessly merges with the dining area. There is also beautiful polished wood flooring, which leads to a massive family/rumpus room. The air conditioning system also ducts into the family room, which provides comfort during all seasons.
Outside there is plenty of room for entertaining guests under the alfresco, along with relaxing in the back garden. There is a carport and double garage plus 3.5 kW solar and rainwater to keep the bills down.
This established home is the perfect family home or opportunity for a first home buyer.
